Oldham Athletic youngster Kofi Moore is set to join Avro on loan, as detailed on their official club website.

Oldham Athletic are poised to let the midfielder head out the exit door on an initial one-month basis to get some experience under his belt.

Moore spent last week in a training camp in Ireland but is now being loaned out to get some senior game time.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Latics but they will be hoping a temporary move away will boost his development.

Oldham story so far

Moore has been on the books at Oldham since Under-15s level and has since risen up through their ranks over the past couple of years.

He was plucked from the PFA Academy and has since been a regular for the North West club at youth levels.

The teenager was handed a two-year scholarship contract in July last year, as announced by the club’s official website, along with the likes of Llyton Chapman, Aaron Atkinson, Oli Havens, Favour Okeke and Harvey Green.

Moore will be hoping to earn himself a professional contract in the near future and a switch to Avro gives him an opportunity to show what he can do.

New challenge

Avro play in the North West Counties League and are based in the Limeside area of Oldham. They are currently 5th in the league table and are 12 points behind table toppers Macclesfield FC.

Moore will give them more competition and depth in their squad over the next four weeks.