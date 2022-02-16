Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien continues to grab headlines, after another impressive season from the 23-year-old.

O’Brien has been a mainstay in the Huddersfield Town starting XI for the past three seasons now. He’s so far featured 30 times in the Championship this season, scoring twice and assisting as many, and coming onto the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Leeds United remain long-term suitors, but fresh interest has recently emerged.

Which clubs are currently linked?

An emerging report from TEAMtalk claims that Leeds United remain interested, but that they are now joined by all of Burnley, Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Wolves and West Ham.

The same report also suggests that O’Brien’s current Huddersfield Town contract – which runs until 2025 – includes a £12million release clause.

Last week, The Sun claimed that Bournemouth are also making checks on O’Brien.

Will Huddersfield Town sell in the summer?

Carlos Corberan’s side emerged as dark horses for a top-six spot earlier in the campaign. Many expected their form to dwindle but fast-forward to now and they remain inside the top-six.

They currently sit in 5th and could yet go on to claim a play-off place. Earning promotion to the Premier League would make it a lot easier for the Terriers to keep hold of O’Brien, but that release clause means that they could lose him regardless of how this season pans out.

And with so many clubs now interested, and O’Brien proving to be one of the best midfielders in the division, that £12million release clause should it be true, seems very low.

Huddersfield Town might now be kicking themselves that they didn’t make the fee higher. But they have him on a long-term contract and so they don’t have to worry about losing him for free any time soon.

The club don’t really have a say in whether or not they sell him in the summer given his release clause. And given the amount of interest being shown, it looks like O’Brien could well be snapped up in the summer.