Bournemouth are hoping for a quick return to the Premier League, and it is looking likely as they are currently 2nd in the Championship.

Their aim for the remainder of the season is to ensure they stay in the automatic spots whilst chasing down table-toppers Fulham.

Bournemouth possess a strong squad to see out the season and they will be expecting to return to the promised land, after a strong season so far.

They’re also lucky to have a strong academy that they can call upon if needed.

And here are three players we think Cherries fans should keep an eye on in 2022…

Euan Pollock

The young striker joined the Cherries at the age of nine

Pollock has been successful at all academy levels for Bournemouth and has been impressive as part of their development squad this time round.

Euan has spent this season out on loan, at Truro City and more recently with Hungerford. Pollock will be eager to impress at National League South side Hungerford and this exposure to first-team football could be very beneficial to the young man.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh

A former Chelsea, Brentford and Reading academy player, Moriah-Welsh has been given chances in the first-team for the Cherries this season. Moriah-Welsh was used in the FA Cup this season and showed signs of promise.

Being of Guyana descent, he made his international debut as a substitute in a World Cup qualifier last year. Moriah-Welsh would later go on to claim his first start in a Gold Cup game for Guyana.

Still only 19 years old, Moriah-Welsh is certainly one player to keep an eye on for the Cherries.

Jack Seddon

The centre-half missed the majority of last season after suffering a serious injury but impressed in the final few weeks of last season. He impressed so much that in August 2021, he won the Cherries’ Premier League Scholar of the Year.

Seddon was sent on loan to nearby Poole Town in the Southern League Premier South. After missing out on last season, the chance to play first-team football will fill Seddon with hope.

Seddon will be hoping to return to the Cherries at the end of the season and push himself into first-team action.