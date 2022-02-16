Bournemouth have returned to form after a tough stretch of results through the festive period.

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth side have now won their last three in the Championship, reasserting themselves as automatic promotion front-runners after falling out of the top two over Christmas.

The Cherries have a four-point lead over Blackburn Rovers, and two games in hand on Tony Mowbray’s side as well.

But Parker has been here before. He knows that promotion is still a long way off and especially so with a handful of injuries in his squad.

Here we review Bournemouth’s injury list in full…

Arguably the most devastating bit of injury news for the Cherries is that January signing Kieffer Moore has broken his foot.

The Wales striker faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines after picking up the injury against Birmingham City earlier in the month.

He joins Junior Stanislas in the physio’s room, after the midfielder sustained a significant hamstring injury last month.

Robbie Brady had to wait a while before making his Cherries debut back in December. He went on to feature a handful of times before being ruled out once again, but the details of his setback are not known.

Last week, Parker revealed positive news on the injury front, relating to both Ryan Christie and Ethan Laird.

Christie missed the win over Blackpool last time out with a quad injury. He’s since seen a specialist and Parker says the initial signs are ‘positive’, with Manchester United loanee Laird having returned to training this week.

Gary Cahill meanwhile is nursing a minor knee injury and Parker is playing it safe with the 36-year-old, who also missed the Blackpool clash.

Adam Smith remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury, with David Brooks beginning to spend more time at the Cherries training camp after being diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin lymphoma earlier in the season.