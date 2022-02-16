Celtic have been told that it would require a ‘big package’ to sign Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo in the summer.

Reports earlier this month linked Celtic with Bristol City’s Semenyo.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Robins this season having scored five and assisted seven in his 18 league outings so far.

But Celtic are said to have recently sent senior scout Craig Strachan south of the borer to see Semenyo in action.

The Englishman is under contract at Ashton Gate until 2023, but the club have the option of extending his stay by a further year.

Commenting on Celtic’s reported interest in Semenyo, journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that Semenyo is on a ‘really good deal’ at Bristol City, suggesting a potential price tag of around £15million.

“He’s on a really good deal at Bristol City,” he said.

“In the last window, there were clubs inquiring about him, and they were told he would cost around £15 million. It’s going be a big package if they want to sign him.”

Championship contenders Nottingham Forest were reported to have had a bid rejected for Semenyo on deadline day last month.

One for the future…

Semenyo has really come into his own this season. Despite playing in a relatively lacklustre Bristol City side, he’s prevailed as a keen source of creativity and explosiveness in this Robins side.

His goals and assists tally have picked up form last season and he looks to be a real prospect in the making.

Links to both Nottingham Forest and now Celtic are understandable. But Bristol City seem to have timed this well with his contract not out until next year, and of course with them having the option of a further year.

Nigel Pearson’s side won’t have to sell in the summer but if they recieve a good offer, it could be smart of them to cash in before they find themselves in a potential contract stand-off.