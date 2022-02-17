Fulham currently sit top of the Championship and are six points ahead of nearest rivals Bournemouth.

Following a 1-0 win over Hull City on Saturday, Fulham remain unbeaten in the league in 2022.

Manager Marco Silva arrived in the summer with fans having expectations of an instant return to the top flight. Fulham supporters have not been let down with Silva’s attacking style of play, and have seen them find the net on 78 occasions.

With a return to the Premier League looking more and more likely, we might see one or two faces leave the club in order to make way for the new.

Here we take a look at three Fulham players who could be sold or loaned out at the end of the season…

Fabio Carvalho

Taking the Championship by storm, the 19-year-old was at the centre of recent transfer speculation and a move to Liverpool was looking extremely likely. Fulham managed to keep hold of Carvalho by the skin of their teeth and he will now have his focus on helping guide Fulham back to the top flight. The attacking midfielder has appeared 20 times in the league so far this season and has an impressive seven goals and five assists.

Silva is a huge fan of Carvalho and was keen to keep him in January. But with his contract expiring in the summer, it could be difficult for Fulham to keep hold of their talented youngster.

Anthony Knockaert

The forgotten man is still contracted to Fulham and his deal with the club expires in 2023. Since his arrival for £15million from Brighton in 2019, Knockaert has struggled to set the world alight making 46 appearances in the league scoring just three goals.

Having been sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest last time Fulham were in the Premier League, it is likely something similar could happen. The winger has only featured four times this season and at the age of 30, Fulham might be keen to sell or loan him.

Josh Onomah

Arriving at the club in 2019 from Spurs, Onomah has struggled to fulfil his potential and has struggled to consistently find himself in the starting XI. Having shown glimpses under Scott Parker and scoring a memorable goal against Cardiff City in the play-off, his time at Fulham has been a bit underwhelming.

Onomah has made 15 appearances in the league this season scoring one goal and last time Fulham were in the top flight he only featured 11 times. With strong squad depth in central midfield, it could be likely that the 24-year-old is loaned out.