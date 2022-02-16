Luton Town are one of a clutch of teams in position to challenge for a top-six spot in the Championship this season, with the Hatters currently sitting in 10th.

Despite a 3-0 defeat away at Birmingham City last time out, Nathan Jones’ side remain in the Championship’s top 10.

It’s been another successful season for Luton Town and the campaign could yet become a whole lot more unprecedented – Jones finds his side just four points outside the top-six, with 16 games of the campaign remaining.

But Luton Town have a number of injuries to manage as it stands – here we reviews the Hatters’ injury list in full…

A pressing injury concern for Jones is that of Sonny Bradley. The 30-year-old has been absent for Luton’s last six fixtures now, owing to injury coinciding with a birth in his family.

Reports last week suggested that he was available to feature against Barnsley last week but Bradley wouldn’t be named in the matchday squad, and he’d miss out again v Birmingham – his situation at present remains unclear.

Luke Berry meanwhile is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The midfielder only returned from a previous injury in January, playing a handful of games before picking up a hamstring injury in the win over Swansea City at the start of the month – his return date is unknown after missing the last three.

And lastly, Jordan Clarke is currently out injured. The 28-year-old has been one of Luton Town’s most creative players this season with five goal contributions to his name, but the nature and extent of his injury are yet to be revealed by the club.

For Luton Town then, they could have much more pressing injury concerns at this stage of the season. But Jones will be pleased that his squad is mostly intact ahead of the business end of the season.