Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman says his side “know what to expect” from Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

Accrington Stanley make the trip to Hillsborough tonight following back-to-back wins over Oxford United and Crewe Alexandra.

The North West side are currently comfortable in mid-table and are sat in 13th position.

They are 10 points off the play-offs and 13 points above the relegation zone with 15 games left of the season to play.

‘Will see a different Accrington Stanley’….

Speaking ahead of the game, Coleman has told their official club website:

“I watched Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday so we know what to expect.

“We lost 3-2 to them in November, it sounds like a close game but it wasn’t as close as the result suggests. They will see a different Accrington Stanley tomorrow night.

“We are finding a comfortable feeling about the way we are playing at the moment, the patterns of play are coming naturally which means the players are going to play better.”

January business

Accrington delved into the January transfer window last month to bring in four new faces to freshen up their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

Jay Ric-Baghuelou and Rosaire Longelo were brought in on loan deals from Crystal Palace and Newcastle United respectively to add some more competition and depth to their defensive department. They were both given the green light to leave their Premier League clubs to get some experience.

Attacking midfielder Marcel Lewis, formerly of Chelsea, signed on loan from Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, whilst Korede Adedoyin left tonight’s opponents Sheffield Wednesday to join them too.

Tonight’s opponents

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 loss at home to Rotherham United last time out.

The Owls have their sights set on the play-offs this term and Darren Moore’s men will rise into the top six if they can get all three points.

However, Accrington are no pushovers and will be tough opponents for the South Yorkshire outfit.