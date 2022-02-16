Sheffield United have a number of talented players in their ranks, with Sander Berge being one of them.

The 24-year-old was hailed during Sheffield United’s time in the Premier League. He was being linked with some of the biggest clubs in the country at one point and after the Blades’ relegation last season, it looked inevitable that he’d be leaving.

But Berge would remain at Bramall Lane. Since, his poor luck with injury has continued, limiting him to just 15 Championship appearances so far this season.

And that poor luck on the injury front has seen his fall down the pecking order at Bramall Lane. Paul Heckingbottom has been using Berge is more of a rotational role of late with the Norwegian midfielder playing only the final 12 minutes of last night’s draw v Hull City.

So what’s the latest on Berge’s Sheffield United situation?

Sheffield United paid more than £20million for Berge in 2019. Last summer, the likes of Arsenal and even Liverpool were being linked with Berge who was said to have a release clause of upwards of £30million, though those reports were refuted and instead a much lower release clause (possibly even around £12million) has since been suggested.

After this season however, expect Berge’s transfer value to have plummeted. Aside from his injury woes he’s not been that great on the pitch, hence his struggle to cement a place in Heckingbottom’s starting XI.

And last moth, Serie A side Venezia were said to have approached Sheffield United over a possible loan move for Berge for the remainder of this season, but their approach was swiftly knocked back.

Heckingbottom insists that Berge is part if his plans, and that he’s in a ‘good place’ at Sheffield United – it suggests that the club still have a plan in place for the midfielder who remains under a long-term contract at the club.

There’s no doubting that he has the ability, but Berge certainly needs to start proving why so many clubs have been linked with him over the past couple of years, and help Blades get back into the top flight.