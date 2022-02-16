Cyrus Christie has hit the ground running with Swansea City since joining on loan from Championship rivals Fulham in the January transfer window.

Swansea City lost Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird to Bournemouth in January, but Christie’s arrival has eased the blow of his departure massively.

Laird was a big hit with the Swans, but Fulham loanee Christie has made his departure seamless. The Irishman has played eight times for Russell Martin’s side since joining, putting in his most eye-catching display at the weekend when he netted once and laid on an assist in the 3-1 win over Bristol City.

So, do Swansea City have an option to buy?

No, there isn’t an option to make Christie’s temporary move a permanent one in the summer – at least there’s no mention of an option in the club’s official statement confirming his arrival.

However, that doesn’t mean there’s no chance of a deal being struck in the summer…

What has been said about a permanent move?

After an impressive start to life at the Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea City boss Martin has already said the club hope to talk with Christie about a longer-term deal – especially if he can keep up his current form.

The defender’s contract situation at Fulham will only help the Swans’ bid to keep Christie permanently if they want to as well.

Christie sees his contract at Craven Cottage expire at the end of the season and, given that he has fallen down the pecking order under Marco Silva, it may not come as a surprise if he is allowed to move on this summer.