Hull City and Blackburn Rovers are keeping tabs on Toulouse striker Rhys Healey, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Ligue 1 attacker is attracting Championship interest after firing 15 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Healey, 27, made the move to France in 2020 from MK Dons.

TEAMtalk claim Middlesbrough are also interested in luring him back to England this summer.

In-form

Healey’s move to Toulouse did raise some eyebrows but he has had no problems in adapting to life in a different country.

He scored 15 goals in his debut season last term and has already matched that tally in this campaign as he looks to help his side win promotion to Ligue 1.

Career to date

The Manchester-born man started his career at Connah’s Quay Nomads in Wales before being snapped up by Cardiff City in 2013.

He spent six years on the books of the Bluebirds and went on to 16 times for their first-team, as well as having plenty of loan spells away at Colchester United, Dundee, Newport County, Torquay United and MK Dons to gain experience before the latter made his move permanent.

Healey impressed during his time with the Dons and fired 21 goals altogether for the Buckinghamshire outfit before leaving for Toulouse.

Hull and Blackburn keen?

Hull are just focused on staying up this season under new boss Shota Arveladze and could see Healey as someone to lead the line for next season.

Blackburn, on the other hand, are going for promotion and may be keeping tentative eyes on the summer transfer window despite not knowing what league they will be in next term.