Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed defender Dan Ballard will be available to face Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

The 22-year-old defender cemented himself as a key player for Millwall in the early stages of the season after joining from Premier League side Arsenal.

Ballard missed only one Championship game for Millwall from August to December, before a knee injury struck. He has been absent since early December but has recently been stepping up his recovery with some outings for the Lions’ U23s.

Now, with Blackburn Rovers up next for Millwall, Lions boss Rowett has revealed that Ballard is set to be in contention for a return to first-team action this weekend.

As quoted by News at Den, Rowett stated that Ballard will be available for selection after making sure to be careful with his return to action following injury. Here’s what he had to say on the defender’s situation:

“Dan’s played 45 minutes for the under-23s and played a practice match [Tuesday] for 70 minutes.

“If he came through that, which we think he did fine, and there’s no after-effects, then he’ll be available now. It was important that we graduate his return and don’t throw him in too early.

“He’ll certainly be available.”

A welcome boost

The Northern Irishman was an influential player for Millwall earlier this season, so it will be hoped that his return can boost spirits at The Den as they bid to keep their faint hopes of a play-off push alive.

In the 19 Championship games Ballard has played for Millwall, only five have ended in defeat. He has helped keep three clean sheets too, so his return could help Millwall in their bid to get a winning run going at The Den.

Rowett’s side have won back-to-back games over Cardiff City and QPR and will be determined to make it three in a row against an out-of-form Blackburn Rovers later this week.