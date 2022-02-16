QPR defender Rob Dickie has been ruled out of his side’s next two Championship fixtures through suspension.

Dickie picked up his 10th Championship yellow card of the season against Millwall last night.

The game ended 2-0 to the Lions and subjected QPR to back-to-back defeats in the league for the first time this year, leaving them in 4th place of the table but now six points behind 2nd place Bournemouth who also have a game in hand.

Up next for Mark Warburton’s side is a couple of home games against Hull City and Blackpool.

But QPR have announced that Dickie will be absent for both of those games through suspension, in what will be a huge blow for the club.

Dion’s time to shine…

Whilst QPR have some quality centre-backs in the likes of Dickie, Jimmy Dunne and Yoann Barbet, who’ve made up three of QPR’s back-five throughout much of the campaign, they also have Dion Sanderson on loan from Wolves.

He signed last month but is yet to start a Championship fixture for the R’s, but with Dickie’s suspension it could give the Wolves loanee a chance to impress Warburton.

Sanderson certainly impressed with Sunderland last time round and with Birmingham City in the first half of this campaign, and his athleticism and general ball-playing ability could really come into use for QPR over the next two games.

The players’ confidence will no doubt have been knocked after consecutive defeats. But in Hull City and Blackpool, the R’s have two winnable home fixtures coming up which could get their promotion bid back on track.

And for Sanderson, he has a chance to put himself in contention for a more regular starting spot under Warburton.