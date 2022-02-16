Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says yesterday’s draw at Sheffield United was an “important” point for his side.

Hull City dug deep to pick up an impressive result at Bramall Lane.

The Tigers also ended a run of three defeats on the spin.

Their head coach has taken to Twitter to send the following message (see tweet below):

It was a difficult game against a very tough opponent and important point for us. Now it’s time to recover well and focus on the next game. A big thank you to the travelling fans, we appreciate your support Tigers 🧡🐯#hcafc @hullcity pic.twitter.com/uVf2QgJhGf — Shota Arveladze (@arveladze_shota) February 16, 2022

Story so far

Arveladze was chosen as the man to replace Grant McCann last month following Acun Ilicali’s takeover at the MKM Stadium.

The former Ajax and Rangers striker won his first game in charred 2-0 at home to Swansea City but has lost games against Preston North End, Derby County and Fulham since then.

Hull made the short trip to South Yorkshire yesterday in need of a positive result and proved to be frustrating opponents to Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Sheffield United had the better of the chances but struggled to break down the Tigers’ sturdy defence.

What next?

Hull are 13 points above the relegation zone after their result against the Blades and will be keeping an eye on the Peterborough United versus Reading clash this evening.

They sit 20th in the league table with 14 games left of the season to play.

Next up is a tough trip to London this weekend to lock horns with promotion chasing QPR. Mark Warburton’s side have lost their last two games against Barnsley and Millwall though meaning the Tigers will fancy their chances of going there and getting something.

They then have important matches against Barnsley and Peterborough to end February.