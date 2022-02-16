Bristol Rovers youngster Jamie Egan has extended his stay with National League North side Hereford by a month, it has been confirmed.

During the January transfer window, 18-year-old defender Egan left the Gas in a bid to pick up senior game time away from the Memorial Stadium.

The Bristol Rovers talent linked up with National League North side Hereford in a month-long work experience loan. Since then, Egan has made a good impression at Edgar Street, now earning an extended stay with the club/

As confirmed on Hereford’s official club website, Egan will be staying at the club for another month.

The extension gives him the chance to pick up further experience of first-team football having already played four times in the National League North. He started in his first three games, helping keep clean sheets against Kidderminster Harriers and Farsley Celtic, also making an appearance off the bench in a 2-1 win over Boston United earlier this month.

Now, having won five of their last six league games, Hereford will be hoping to maintain their strong form following the boost of Egan’s extended stay.

In the meantime…

While Egan bids to impress out on loan, Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers side are still in with a chance of mounting a late push for the play-off spots.

The Gas sit in 11th in the League Two table, seven points away from the top seven with games in hand on most of the teams around them.

On Tuesday night, Bristol Rovers made a statement with their 2-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Sutton United.