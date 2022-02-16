Millwall enjoyed a 2-0 win over QPR in midweek, boosting them up into 14th place of the Championship.

It was a competent, and much-needed win for Gary Rowett’s side. It’s been a difficult season in truth for Millwall who find themselves in the bottom half of the table in what is Rowett’s third season at the helm, though just six points separate them from the top-six.

With 15 games of the season left a top-six charge cannot be ruled out. But the Lions have a number of injuries to contend with as it stands, and here we summarise Millwall’s current injury list in full…

Millwall signed Luke Freeman on loan from Sheffield United last moth. The attacking midfielder has endured a tough few years with injury but had the chance to get some game-time under his belt at The Den.

After just 14 minutes in a Millwall shirt though, Freeman since been ruled out with a hamstring injury, potentially sidelining him until the end of this season.

Another on loan player who’s picked up a hamstring injury is Benik Afobe. The Stoke City man is Millwall’s joint-second highest scorer in the Championship this season with six goals but was missing from the win over QPR.

Rowett has remained coy on Afobe’s status so far, and he could yet face a lengthy spell on the sidelines with Freeman.

Elsewhere, the Lions have a handful of long-term injuries to the likes of Ryan Leonard (ankle) who was ruled out for three months at the back end of last year, Tom Bradshaw (knee) who is also facing up to three months out after sustaining ligament damage last month with Sheyi Ojo picking up an ankle injury in the same game, and facing up to 10 weeks out.

But on a positive note, Dan Ballard is close to a return to action following his injury lay off.