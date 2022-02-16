Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell says he hopes Arsenal loan man Ryan Alebiosu will be available this weekend.

Crewe Alexandra had to substitute the younger after just 20 minutes yesterday against Wigan Athletic.

The Railwaymen ended up losing the game 2-0 after second-half goals from Callum Lang and James McClean.

They are back in action this weekend at home to Portsmouth.

‘Monitor him this week’…

Artell has provided an update on Alebiosu’s injury situation and has told Crewe’s official club website:

“Ryan had a back spasm. He landed awkwardly and then found it difficult to run. We will have to monitor him this week and see how he is for the weekend. It is too early to tell but we are hopeful that it is not too serious.”

Crewe spell so far

Crewe swooped to sign the youngster in the January transfer window to add some more competition and depth to their defensive department.

Alebiosu, 20, was given the green light to leave Arsenal on loan on a deal until the end of the season to get some experience under his belt.

He has since played four times for the Cheshire outfit after making his debut against Gillingham earlier this month.

The Londoner has been on the books of the Gunners for his whole career to date and has risen up through the youth ranks of the Premier League giants.

What next?

Crewe have now slipped to the bottom of the third tier table after last night and have Pompey this weekend.

They have lost their last six games on the spin and haven’t won since beating Charlton Athletic back on 12th January.

Artell’s men are nine points from safety with 14 games left of the season to play and will monitor Alebiosu over the coming days to see how he is.