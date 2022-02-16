Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has insisted the club are not resigned to losing defender Connor Goldson despite reported interest from Nottingham Forest and West Brom.

Nottingham Forest and West Brom were both said to be showing an interest in the former Brighton and Hove Albion man during the January transfer window.

Goldson’s deal at Ibrox comes to an end this summer, leaving the door open to a potential free transfer move away.

However, despite reported interest from the Championship and with no progress made on a new contract yet, Rangers director Robertson has insisted the club haven’t resigned to losing Goldson.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Robertson stated that while he is accepting that while players will come and go, Rangers have not accepted that Goldson will be on the move in the summer.

Speaking on the 29-year-old’s situation, he said:

“The focus has all been on the last dozen football games, European games, and Scottish Cup.

“We’re not resigned to losing him. I know Ross (Wilson, sporting director) is having regular conversations with all the players whose contracts are expiring in the summer and that’s something that will be addressed in the coming months.

“I’m quite philosophical about how these things work.

“Players come in and sign a contract and they’ve committed for that time. If they serve their time and that’s what the club has signed up to as well then that’s fine. If someone leaves prior to their contract expiring and we get some revenue then again that’s something everybody is happy with.

“I get the noise that can sometimes follow these things but we just have to deal with what’s in front of us.”

Goldson’s time in Scotland

The centre-back had spent his entire career playing in England before moving up to Scotland in 2018. He spent time on the books with Shrewsbury Town, Cheltenham Town (loan) and Brighton and Hove Albion prior to his Rangers move, and he has successfully made a name for himself at Ibrox.

Goldson has played a hefty 200 times in his time in Scotland, netting 18 goals and providing seven assists. This season, he has already played 38 times, helping keep 16 clean sheets across all competitions.

He has been a mainstay at the heart of defence and would be a big figure to replace if he moves on during the summer transfer window.