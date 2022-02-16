Barnsley are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Championship.

Barnsley picked up an impressive win at home to QPR last time out and are hoping that was a turning point in their season.

The Tykes are back in action this weekend against Coventry City away and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins.

Here we breakdown their current injury list in full…

Defender Callum Brittain has been out of action but is expected to return this weekend against the Sky Blues which is a big boost for Poya Asbaghi’s side. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with three assists.

Matty Wolfe and Jasper Moon made their returns to action against the R’s last Saturday and were both on the bench.

Speaking ahead of the last match, Asbaghi provided the latest on Clarke Odour and Victor Adeboyejo to the club’s official website: “Clarke Oduor is a little bit further back, and we are still waiting for clarity on Victor Adeboyejo”. No time frame has been given as to when they will be back fully fit.

Striker Cauley Woodrow has been sidelined for the past two months with a knee injury with his last game coming against Preston North End back in December. He is not expected back until April which is a blow to Barnsley’s hopes of staying up this term as he is their 2nd top scorer this term.

Liam Kitching and Aaron Leya Iseka were left out of the squad in the last game with injuries and it is not known as to how long they will both be out for yet.