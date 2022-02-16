QPR left-back Lee Wallace is facing a fresh spell out on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury, it has emerged.

The 34-year-old has been Mark Warburton’s go-to man on the left-hand side in recent months, coming back into the starting XI in the absence of Sam McCallum after a spell on the sidelines in the early months of the season.

However, Wallace was forced off during the first half of QPR’s midweek defeat to Millwall, making way after 21 minutes as the R’s went on to lose 2-0.

Now, an update on the Scot has emerged.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton revealed that the Scot has suffered a groin injury. Here’s what he had to say:

“Lee felt his groin. He went down the flank and felt it. We have to be cautious and careful so he came off.

“We’ll have to see how he is.”

The news of Wallace’s injury will come as a hefty blow to Warburton and co. It leaves options on the left-hand side limited once again, with both the Scot and Norwich City loan man McCallum spending time on the sidelines through muscle injuries this season.

A timely return

Although Wallace’s injury comes as a blow, it will be a consolation that McCallum is on the brink of a first-team return.

The left-sided ace has been picking up game time and building up his fitness with QPR’s U23 side in recent weeks as the club look to get him back to full fitness ahead of the run-in.

It will be hoped that Wallace’s injury isn’t anything long-term as Warburton hopes to have as many people on board for the promotion push as possible.