Middlesbrough striker Aaron Connolly grabbed his first goal at his new loan side last weekend, grabbing the second in the 4-1 rout over Derby County.

Middlesbrough signed the Irishman from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion last month, but after five games he had yet to find the net.

However, with top scorer Andraz Sporar and regular striker partner Duncan Watmore both dropped from the starting eleven, Connolly partnered fellow loanee Folarin Balogun up top against the Rams.

Connolly put in his best performance in a Boro shirt since making the switch last weekend, and scored a vital goal to put Boro back in front at 2-1. The home side ran out 4-1 winners in the end and helped boost their top six chances in the process.

The 22-year-old spoke out in an interview with The Irish Examiner, revealing that he knows he hadn’t got up to speed quickly enough at Middlesbrough.