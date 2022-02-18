Johnnie Jackson is a longstanding Charlton Athletic legend, proving his commitment and passion to the club both on the pitch and in the dugout.

Jackson spent over eight years at the London-based club during his playing career featuring 279 times before retiring and immediately becoming a first-team coach for Charlton Athletic.

Jackson spent two spells at the club, initially signing as on an emergency loan deal.

However, he never looked back after joining on a short-term basis and went on to become a Charlton Athletic legend. Jackson was primarily a midfielder who returned a very good record whilst playing in red. He chipped in with 55 goals across his time with the club, also providing 23 assists.

Jackson progressed from a first-team coach to caretaker manager before a spell earlier this year earned him the permanent job and his first in management.

Do you think you know Johnnie Jackson? Let’s see if you get full marks on this legends quiz…