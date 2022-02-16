Wigan Athletic are well on track to secure promotion to the Championship this season.

Wigan Athletic beat Crewe Alexandra 2-0 last night to make it back-to-back victories.

The Latics are 2nd in the League One table behind Rotherham United with two games in hand.

The two sides play each other this Friday at the ASSEAL New York Stadium. Here we breakdown Wigan’s current injury list in full…

Youngster Thelo Aasgaard is out for the rest of the season which is a blow for Leam Richardson’s side. The attacking midfielder has a stress fracture and won’t be seen now until the next campaign.

He has been impressive in the games he has played for the North West club this term and has made 14 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins is another long-term absentee and continues to fight back from a hamstring issue. He picked up the injury back in December and is not expected to be fully fit until late April/May time which means it is hit and miss whether he will be seen again this season.

The Londoner moved to the DW Stadium last summer having previously been on the books at Charlton Athletic, QPR and Stoke City.

Scott Smith suffered a leg fracture back in November after making a few cup appearances last year.

Left-back Tom Pearce has missed the past few games after limping off against Arsenal Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on 25th January and his exact return date isn’t known at this stage.