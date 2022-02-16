Stoke City’s Mario Vrancic could return to training next week, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Stoke City have been without the midfielder since he picked up a knee injury back in December in a league clash against Huddersfield Town.

Vrancic, 32, has been a key player for Michael O’Neill’s side so far this season.

He joined the Potters last summer on a free transfer following his departure from Norwich City.

Stoke spell to date

Stoke swooped to land him in July last year and he penned an ‘initial’ one-year contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

He has made 27 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with three goals and seven assists.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international provides them with useful competition and depth in the middle of the park and getting him back to full fitness will be a boost going into the latter stages of the campaign.

O’Neill’s men 13th in the league table and are six points off the play-offs after their 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground last time out.

Other stints

Vrancic moved to England in 2017 having previously spent his whole career to date in Germany with stints at Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, SC Paderborn and SV Darmstadt.

He was a hit at Norwich during his four years at Carrow Road and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League twice under their former boss Daniel Farke.

The left-footed midfielder is close to returning from injury for Stoke now and may be back training next week which is good news for them.