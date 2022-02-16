Bournemouth are keeping tabs on RKC Waalwijk defender Ahmed Touba, according to a report by Foot Mercato.

Bournemouth are being linked with a move for the Eredivisie left-back.

Touba, 23, has been a key player for his current club over the past couple of seasons and they could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future.

Foot Mercato also claim that Premier League side Watford are keen, as well as European clubs Real Betis, Lyon and Feyenoord.

Who is Touba?

Touba is an Algerian international who started his career in Belgium with Zulte Waregem and Club Brugge. He spent six years on the books of the latter and went on to play eight times for their first-team as a youngster.

The full-back was loaned out to OH Leuven and Beroe Stara Zagora to get some experience under his belt before cutting ties with Brugge in 2020.

Waalwijk subsequently swooped to sign him and he has since been a regular there, making 51 appearances in all competitions to date.

Bournemouth’s current left-back options

Bournemouth have a few players who can play at left-back such as Jordan Zemura, Lloyd Kelly, Robbie Brady and Leeds United loanee Leif Davis.

The latter is due to return to Elland Road at the end of the season which could leave a vacancy to fill.

Touba would provide the Cherries with more competition and depth in defence but it will be hard for Scott Parker’s side to plan summer transfers already as they don’t what what league they will be in next term.