Swansea City boss Russell Martin has had his say on Swans defender Ben Cabango, who’s impressed under his watch this season.

Ben Cabango is a 21-year-old Welsh international who has grown into the squad as the season has progressed. His consistency has set him apart from other members of the squad and the defender looks set to be a crucial player going forward.

Speaking to the club, Martin said:

“I’m really proud of Ben, he’s grown a huge amount with the responsibility.”

The Championship is a demanding league for any player, never mind a young defender, and Cabango has shown he is worthy of a starting place most weeks at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Martin went onto praise his resilience, saying:

“It takes big courage. He’s been fantastic.”

The praise didn’t stop there for the Cabango as Martin went onto explain how he has extended the praise to his family.

“I told his parents last week that I love working with Ben,” he said.

A bright spark…

Cabango has shown his ability to play with the ball at his feet as well which could be a pivotal aspect of the way Martin wants to play moving forward.

Up next for the Swans is a clash against Sheffield United. The Blades host the fixture this weekend in a game where they’ll be hoping to climb back into the play-off spots and gain some much needed consistency.

Martin’s side will be again hoping to upset the odds and put together a good run towards the back end of the season in order to build and improve next year where there hopes will be getting back to the top half finishes and top six pushes after a disappointing play-off campaign last time out.