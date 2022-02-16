Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has had his say on summer signing Martin Payero’s difficult first season in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough signed Payero from Atletico Banfield in the summer, but the midfielder has endured a tough start to life on Teesside.

His debut campaign in England has seen him sit out more games than he has played, starting just seven times in all competitions.

He has now picked up an ankle injury which is likely to keep him out of action for longer than first thought. He had gone in for a full-blooded challenge with Queens Park Rangers man Sam Field, only to come off worse, Payero was then stretchered off the pitch in second-half stoppage time.

Manager Chris Wilder has confirmed it is not going to be a short-term layoff and will likely be longer than ‘two to four weeks’.

Now commenting on Payero’s first season at Middlesbrough, Wilder said that the Argentine has ‘had a few issues’, but he predicts the 23-year-old will bounce back.

“He’s not been a regular, he’s had a few issues pre-me being here,” said the Boro boss.

“Sometimes you find yourself out of the team because of form, current form of the three that are playing in there.

“He had COVID which was a setback for him as well. He would have potentially have played at Sheffield United and that didn’t work out.”

Middlesbrough’s New Year’s Day clash with the Blades was postponed to next month due to a high number of COVID cases at the North-East club.

“He came on the pitch at Manchester United and was good. It was a difficult one on Wednesday night [against QPR] because there was talk a bit earlier of him coming on the pitch and giving us a bit of spark.”

“Martin’s come on and he’s gone in for a full blooded challenge, it’s a committed challenge. It’s unfortunate, difficult, unlucky are words you could use, but that won’t last forever.”

Payero will miss Boro’s away clash against Bristol City this weekend and has an unknown return date as things stand.

The supporters, players and manager will all hope to have the South American back and in contention for the run-in as they aim to finish in the Championship top six come the end of the campaign.