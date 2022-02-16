Todd Cantwell was one of five deadline day recruits for Bournemouth in a busy end to the window at Dean Court.

Bournemouth brought Cantwell in during the January transfer window to bolster their attacking midfield options.

The move has also given the Dereham-born playmaker the chance to get back amongst the senior action after falling down the pecking order at Norwich City, with Cantwell limited to only eight Premier League appearances in the first half of the campaign.

Now though, he will be bidding to impress with Bournemouth as Scott Parker’s side fight to make a return to the Premier League via the automatic promotion places.

So, do Bournemouth have an option to buy Cantwell?

Although not mentioned in the club’s official statement confirming Cantwell’s arrival, it has been reported that Bournemouth do hold the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

It is said that the Cherries will have to part with £11m to make Cantwell’s spell with the club permanent this summer.

What has Cantwell had to say?

The 23-year-old has admitted that his recent situation at Norwich City has been difficult, given his drop from a key first-team player to down the pecking order at Carrow Road.

However, Cantwell has said he “kind of” understands the situation and says he’s grateful for the chance to win promotion back to the Premier League once again.

Bournemouth boss Parker insists that the loan man has a “massive” point to prove with the club, so it remains to be seen if Cantwell can show he deserves a permanent move in the summer transfer window.