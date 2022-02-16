QPR boss Mark Warburton says Dom Ball, Andre Dozzell and George Thomas will come into the squad this weekend.

QPR are back in action on home soil against Hull City.

The R’s have lost back-to-back games now after their 2-0 loss at Millwall last night.

They remain firmly in the push for promotion though and will be eager to bounce back from their past couple of poor results with a win against the Tigers on Saturday.

‘Certainly be involved’…

Warburton has said that Ball, Dozzell and Thomas will be involved, as per the club’s official website:

“We have a number of players such as: Dom Ball, Andre Dozzell and George Thomas who can easily come into the first team picture with no issue at all, but they have match minutes into their legs this week and will certainly be involved in the squad this weekend – we have people who can now step in.”

QPR current situation

QPR remain 4th in the table after their impressive season but have slipped six points behind the automatic promotion places.

Nevertheless, they remain five points inside the top six and have the depth in their squad to freshen things up for the visit of Hull.

Tough game

The Tigers make the trip down to London in good spirits after picking up a useful point away at in-form Sheffield United last night to end a run of three defeats on the spin.

They have a new boss in Shota Arveladze who is still keen to make a good impression in front of his new fans.

Hull are still at risk of being dragged into a relegation battle so still need to pick up some results between now and the end of the campaign.

Warburton has hinted that he will make some changes for this one with Ball, Dozzell and Thomas mentioned as three who will come back into his thinking.