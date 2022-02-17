Sunderland are on a downward spiral currently and have dropped down to 4th in the League One table.

Alex Neil is the new man at the helm of Sunderland and has been appointed on a 12-month rolling contract. The former Norwich and Preston North End boss took charge of his first game last weekend in a 1-1 draw v AFC Wimbledon.

The new head coach only had 40 minutes on the training pitch prior to the game and this week has an undisturbed schedule in preparation for his first home clash against 3rd placed MK Dons.

With a squad that boasts plenty of young talents though, the future remains bright for Sunderland and Neil – here we look at three Sunderland youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Zak Johnson

The 16-year-old fullback signed his first contract with Sunderland back in 2020 and this year has made his first major breakthrough into the academy teams. He has featured nine times in total for the U23s and U18s and made his senior debut in the Papa John’s Trophy last year.

He scored his first goal for Sunderland earlier this week in the PL Cup fixture against Wigan U23s. Expect Johnson to end up featuring for the senior team before long.

Harry Gardiner

Another local prospect on this list is the 18-year-old striker. Gardiner signed for Sunderland from South Shields almost a year ago and this year has featured heavily for the U18s.

He’s currently boasting an impressive return with six goals and an assist in eight appearances. With Sunderland lacking some depth up front currently, don’t be surprised if you see him in and around the senior team in 2022.

Henry Fieldson

Fieldson is a 16-year-old central defender who again has featured heavily among Sunderland’s academy squads so far this year. He has proved a solid asset in defence for the U18s so far and his physicality at such a young age can provide Sunderland fans with hope one day he’ll make a useful academy product.

He could do with an extended period of time in the academy and maybe a loan spell away to prepare him for the demands of senior football, however the future looks bright for this one.