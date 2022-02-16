Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle is a doubt for this weekend, reports Andy Giddings.

Sheffield United left the right-back out of their 0-0 draw at home to Hull City.

Bogle, 21, has picked up a knee injury and is expected to miss the clash against Swansea City on Saturday at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom says they need to ‘manage’ him between now and the end of the season, with BBC Sheffield Sport Editor Giddings tweeting:

#sufc PH says Jayden Bogle is a doubt for Saturday with a knee injury. “We need to manage him through the end of the season.” — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) February 15, 2022

Impressive season so far

Bogle has had an impressive season so far for Sheffield United and his absence was missed against the Tigers yesterday.

He has made 22 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with three goals from defence.

The Blades signed him from Derby County in 2020 and he played 21 times in the last campaign as they slipped out of the Premier League.

What next?

Heckingbottom will be hoping his injury isn’t too serious and that they can get him back out on the pitch as soon as possible.

Despite their frustrating draw against Shota Arveladze’s side last night, they are still unbeaten in their last seven league games and have a strong chance of making the play-offs.

The Yorkshire outfit are currently 8th in the table and are only two points off the top six going into the game against Swansea.

Russell Martin’s men are struggling on the road at the moment and haven’t won in their last five away matches which will give Sheffield United hope that they can bounce back from yesterday with a win.