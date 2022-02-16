Brandon Barker signed for Reading yesterday on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Barker left Rangers by mutual consent earlier this year and has since put pen-to-paper on a deal to help Reading escape the mess they are currently in.

It has been 12 games since Reading’s last win and they find themselves with a depleted dressing room and they look more and more likely to suffer relegation into the third tier.

The left winger has opened up today as he told the club the reasons behind him joining the Royals.

“This is a chance to show people what I can do and impress people, and get my name back out there.”

Barker hasn’t featured too much recently with a loan move to Oxford which earlier this year that didn’t really help either party.

Barker went onto address the current situation at Reading…

“I’m a little bit surprised that we’re in this situation, but it’s up to us to get us out of it!”

Despite the dire situation at Reading currently, Barker remains confident the squad are strong enough to pull away from the drop by the end of the season.

“We should have more than enough to get going and get some win,” he said.

What lies ahead for Reading?

Reading now enter a crucial stage in their campaign and they need to start picking up points if they have any hope of avoiding the drop.

Veljko Paunović’s side have a trip to fellow strugglers Peterborough United tonight in a game where neither team have won in a combined 20 outings.

Both sides are facing relegation and this game tonight will be pivotal to their survival hopes.

It doesn’t get much easier for Reading as a trip to Preston North End is on the horizon this weekend. Preston are a revitalised squad under Ryan Lowe and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven.