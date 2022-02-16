Nottingham Forest reunited with Manchester United youngster James Garner on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Garner’s return to the City Ground came after a successful half-season spell with the club during the 2020/21 campaign.

Since then, the young midfielder has gone from strength to strength. Under the coaching of Steve Cooper, Garner’s Nottingham Forest loan spell has brought the best out of the player, successfully nailing down a starting spot and continuing his development away from parent club Manchester United.

Across all competitions, the 20-year-old has netted two goals and laid on three assists in 29 games this season. His contributions take him to 49 appearances in a Nottingham Forest shirt, and he could make his 50th outing against Bournemouth this Friday.

Do Nottingham Forest have an option to buy?

Unfortunately for Nottingham Forest, there isn’t an option to make Garner’s temporary deal at the City Ground a permanent one.

A long-term deal for the young midfielder would have been one of the Championship’s signings of the summer. But, Garner has the potential to be a future first-team player for Manchester United, so you can understand why they wouldn’t be looking to let him leave permanently.

What could next season hold for Garner?

It recently emerged from the Manchester Evening News that the Nottingham Forest loanee is hopeful of staying with Manchester United next season and battling for a first-team spot.

The Red Devils will be under new management as Ralf Rangnick transitions from a managerial role to an off-pitch position, so pre-season could be the perfect chance for Garner to show why he deserves to stay at the City Ground.