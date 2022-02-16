FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild is refusing to be drawn on links to the Bradford City job, as per a report by the Halifax Courier.

The non-league manager says his focus right now is solely on his current job.

Wild’s Halifax side have had an impressive season and currently sat 4th in the National League as they eye a promotion to the Football League.

Bradford are in the hunt for a replacement for Derek Adams, who they sacked yesterday after their stuttering run of form.

‘Continue to do my job’…

Wild’s name cropped up in the running but he has said: