FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild refuses to be drawn on Bradford City talk
FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild is refusing to be drawn on links to the Bradford City job, as per a report by the Halifax Courier.
The non-league manager says his focus right now is solely on his current job.
Wild’s Halifax side have had an impressive season and currently sat 4th in the National League as they eye a promotion to the Football League.
Bradford are in the hunt for a replacement for Derek Adams, who they sacked yesterday after their stuttering run of form.
‘Continue to do my job’…
Wild’s name cropped up in the running but he has said:
“I’m doing my job at Halifax, and I’ll continue to do my job at Halifax. I’ve been linked with quite a few jobs recently, which is humbling, but as I’ve always said, that’s fair credit to the players and they deserve all the credit for what’s been a good season so far.”
Story so far
Wild took up coaching at the age of 18 and started out at Oldham Athletic before rising up to become their manager in 2019 after a couple of caretaker stints.
He won 44% of games in charge of the Latics before leaving at the end of the 2018/19 season.
Halifax turned to him shortly after his exit from Boundary Park and his side finished 10th in the last campaign but turning into serious promotion contenders this term.
What next?
Wild isn’t getting distracted by talk of a move to Bradford City and will be focusing on his next game against Dover Athletic this weekend.
The Bantams, on the other hand, have played Mark Trueman in caretaker charge and have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their next manager.
Next up for the Yorkshire club is a game away at Wild’s former employers Oldham on Saturday as they look to close the gap on the play-offs.