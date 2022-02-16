West Ham United are keen on Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

West Ham United are keeping tabs on the Championship starlet ahead of the summer.

O’Brien, 23, has been a key player for the Terriers over the past couple of seasons and they face a battle to keep hold of him in the future.

TEAMtalk also claim that Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Burnley and Norwich City are interested as well.

Huddersfield story so far

O’Brien has been on the books at Huddersfield for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Yorkshire outfit.

He was loaned out to Bradford City for the 2018/19 season to get some first-team experience under his belt and went on to play 46 times for the Bantams that year before heading back to his parent club.

The midfielder has since become a first-team regular for the Terriers and has made a total of 115 appearances over the past few campaigns, chipping in with seven goals.

What next?

It is no surprise to see Premier League clubs linked with a move for O’Brien and Carlos Corberan’s side run the risk of losing if they don’t win promotion this season.

His performances have played a key role in their eye-catching campaign so far and his current focus will be on helping his side stay in the chase for the top flight.

O’Brien signed a new contract running until 2025 in September last year but that isn’t stopping clubs from looking at him.