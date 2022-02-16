The Sunderland board have recently published their shares for the first time since the club underwent a ‘takeover’ almost 12 months ago.

It proved pretty dull reading for Sunderland fans as it establishes the fact that Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori or ‘Madrox’ as their consortium is named, still own a majority in Sunderland.

Wearsiders were under the impression new shareholder Kyril Louis Dreyfus – son of former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus, was going to become the club’s new majority shareholder.

Whilst this theoretically is true with the 24-year-old individually owning 41% of the club, Madrox combined make up that final 59%.

It raises a number of huge questions for Sunderland supporters; who makes the final decisions? Why have they been deceived again?

Some will say Louis-Dreyfus individually owning a controlling percentage means he will have the final say, however if he is just a front man for this new ownership group, then Sunderland fans have good reason to take issue with this.

When Louis-Dreyfus bought his shares, fans were told he was acquiring a controlling interest. Surely this means regardless of the outcome this season he has two options – he must either buy Madrox’s shares and get them out of the club, or sell all of Sunderland to someone who will bring their own men in and remove those currently in power.

What went wrong for Madrox?

One of Methven’s first lines to Sunderland supporters back in 2018 was a promise that a certain party was stopped immediately. Since then, he has undermined Wearsiders at every turn.

It’s hard to know where to start when addressing Madrox errors. One of the most prominent areas for concern is Methven’s insistence on attending away fixtures. Fans have branded him a coward due to his consistent appearance at away games yet he has never been spotted at a home game this season. Why should Sunderland fans sit back and accept being fooled around by someone who openly called them parasites?

Whilst Donald was the chairman of Sunderland it is reported he took over £20m out of the club’s accounts to help fund the takeover. This sum was then written off and it actually stopped an earlier takeover as potential buyers weren’t happy with the accounts.

MSD was next, a consortium ran by Michael Dell, one of the world’s richest men. This takeover eventually fell through due to Dell wanting to buy all of Madrox’s shares, it is now clear for everyone to see Donald was only going to sell if he was able to keep his fingers in the pie.

The party is still in full swing…

Looking to the future

Sunderland have a scheduled fan meeting this week and there will be thousands of eager fans waiting to read the minutes of this meeting. There are a number of things that need ironing out and clarifying before the mood on Wearside turns even more than it already is. We believe it is crucial Louis-Dreyfus attends his first fan meeting this week to be able to talk face-to-face with those asking the hard-hitting questions.

Sunderland fans have took to twitter to protest once again against Donald’s consortium with Tweets reading…

Once again Sunderland have shot themselves in the foot when it comes to dealing with these issues. It has been far from honest and far from transparent and with a huge play-off push in the coming months, off field issues are the last thing the board should be giving the fans.

Where the Sunderland board will win this trust back now is anyone’s guess, it really is hard to see a world in which Sunderland succeed in any way with Madrox at the helm.