Sunderland sit in 4th place of League One after suffering a winless run of four games, with a game against MK Dons on the horizon.

A win is needed this weekend and with new head coach Alex Neil taking charge of his first game at the Stadium of Light, Wearsiders will be hoping the new man at the helm gives the players a much needed boost.

Neil’s new job doesn’t come without its obvious challenges, the dressing room currently looks lost of leadership and it holds no momentum whatsoever.

He also enters the new job with a number of players missing through injury.

Here we will look at Sunderland’s injury list in full…

Niall Huggins

The summer signing slowly settled into life at Sunderland and eventually got a run of games in the league where he impressed fans and looked a threat from the back.

However, back in October, Huggins withdrew from international duty with Wales U21 and it was revealed he had an early onset stress fracture in his back.

It was originally thought he’d be out for three months, however in December he suffered a setback which is set to see him out until March.

Aiden McGeady

The veteran winger has played through a large portion of Sunderland’s time in the third tier having injections to reduce the pain of knee and ankle injuries.

In November last year it was revealed McGeady had suffered a knee injury which would keep him out for three months through ligament damage.

McGeady is now back in training and should be available for selection soon.

Luke O’Nien

The versatile midfielder, O’Nien has suffered dislocation problems for a while whilst being at Sunderland and was often seen casually popping his shoulder back in during games to avoid being substituted.

Eventually, it became unavoidable and O’Nien underwent surgery on his shoulder back in December.

The former Wycombe man is now back in training and thankfully for Sunderland supporters should be back in the matchday squad soon.

Nathan Broadhead

The Everton loanee started brightly on Wearside and proved a valuable asset for the Black Cats.

The pacey and clinical forward provided a different type of player to partner top goalscorer Ross Stewart up top.

During Sunderland’s quarter final loss against Arsenal, where Broadhead scored Sunderland’s only goal, he was subbed off due to a leg injury.

Tests revealed he’d be out for between three months and the rest of the season. Sunderland supporters will be hopeful the 23-year-old returns in time to help the time, especially if they make the play-offs.

Looking ahead…

Neil is lucky to come at a time where Sunderland are expecting some imminent returns, however it is undeniable the Black Cats lack depth in some areas.

He will be hoping to have a full squad at his disposal before long to give his side the best chance of securing promotion back to the Championship.