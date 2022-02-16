Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has heaped praise on winger Scott Sinclair after he came on at wing-back in the win over Peterborough United last weekend.

The Lilywhites picked up another important win last Saturday, defeating Peterborough United thanks to a late goal from Cameron Archer.

Preston North End’s victory put them in 11th place in the Championship and only four points away from the play-off spots.

Following the game, Lowe moved to heap praise on 32-year-old Sinclair.

The former Swansea City and Manchester City man only played the final 21 minutes, but Lowe has lauded Sinclair for coming on and doing a job at wing-back.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, the Preston North End boss stated that Sinclair’s willingness to play in an unfamiliar position and ability to assert himself on the game epitomises the mentality and spirit at Deepdale at the moment.

He said:

“I spoke to him before he went on and said, ‘Can you do a job for us?’ We wanted the ascendancy to go and try and win the game.

“We didn’t want another draw and it’s a tough place to come, especially when they’re fighting for points.

“But we have to think about us and especially when you’ve players of Scotty’s calibre coming on the pitch and defending the way he did, body-checking players – that’s the mentality and belief in the group.

“I don’t know yet,” Lowe replied when asked if Sinclair could play in the role going forward.

“Scotty is an attacking player and probably more suited to coming off the left in a front three. He’s had some fantastic clubs and has had a fantastic career and will continue to have a fantastic career. It is just about finding that position where he is best suited.

“I had to sit with him and ask him and he said, ‘Yeah of course, gaffer, I’ll do a job out there’.

“That just sums Scotty up, he’s a top pro, a top kid and he’ll do anything for the team.”

Looking ahead…

After grabbing a late win against relegation candidates Peterborough United, Preston North End will be keen to take all three points off another struggler this weekend.

The Lilywhites host Reading at Deepdale this weekend, where they could move within one point of the play-off spots if they secure a win.

Sinclair’s cameo performance against Peterborough United will certainly have done him no harm in his bid to break back into the starting XI for this weekend. The former England youth international has been mainly used as a substitute this season, with 14 of his 19 Championship appearances coming off the bench.