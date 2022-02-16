Sheffield Wednesday take on Accrington Stanley tonight in League One action.

The Owls host Accrington Stanley tonight, and a win could see them jump into the play-off positions.

Darren Moore’s side have struggled for consistency all year, however still find themselves with a good chance of achieving a play-off spot.

Team News

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Dennis Adeniran who suffered a hamstring injury whilst recovering from surgery which he had last year.

Lewis Gibson is expecting to be nearing a return to action following a muscle injury that kept him out for a prolonged period of time. The Everton loanee returned to his parent club to receive treatment but is back at the Owls now.

Dominic Iorfa is back in full training and should be returning shortly, with Chey Dunkley in his final part of rehab. Massimo Luongo, Marvin Johnson and George Byers all run the risk of suspension too.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Palmer

Hutchinson

Storey

Hunt

Byers

Luongo

Bannan

Johnson

Paterson

Mendez-Laing

There is no doubt both teams this evening are capable of winning this one, however with the home advantage and the prospect of a play-off spot for the first time since November, surely Sheffield Wednesday will be up for it. With a play-off place at stake, the Owls will have to be at the top of their game for the remainder of the season given the chaotic nature of League One football.

John Coleman’s Accrington Stanley side won’t be easy opponents though, with the club picking up back-to-back League One wins in their last two games.