Doncaster Rovers extended their good run on the road last night defeating Lincoln City 1-0, making it three wins out of four away from home.

Doncaster Rovers had to soak up a lot of pressure applied by the home side, but a handball penalty gave the visitors the only chance they needed to seal all three points, with Dan Gardner duly converting.

Gary McSheffrey’s side have moved off the bottom of League One and are now just six points short of safety. With plenty of games left Doncaster Rovers fans gaining confidence in their bid to fend off relegation.

The win means they have now beaten two play-off contenders in MK Dons and Sunderland, as well as relegation rivals Lincoln City in the previous few weeks.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield after the game (quotes via the Doncaster Free Press), McSheffrey moved to deliver his verdict on the midweek win. Here’s what he had to say:

“Obviously I’m pleased. It wasn’t pretty.

“I said we need to find a way to stop leaking goals and we just tweaked the shape and sat in a bit of a medium to low block and soaked it up.”

McSheffrey admits his team still need to improve if they want to pull away from the mess they find themselves in.

“We could’ve hurt them quite a few times in the first half if we had a bit more composure and better quality in our first pass after winning the ball back,” he added. “We were sloppy and rushing things.

“But as far the game plan went it worked. We didn’t create much but we obviously got the one opportunity and Dan stepped up and put it away.”

Regardless of how they do it, Doncaster Rovers supporters will just be pleased to pick up another win after a difficult season.

After challenging for the top six not too long ago, Rovers will be hoping they can avoid the drop this season and work on re-building the club back into the top half of the third tier.



What’s next for Doncaster?

This weekend means another difficult game for Doncaster Rovers as they host play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday. Darren Moore’s side come into this one in need of a return to winning ways but will have to be wary not to underestimate McSheffrey’s men.

The defensive reshuffle last night for Doncaster Rovers means they will be harder to predict which should work in their favour come Saturday afternoon as they look to pick up another important win.