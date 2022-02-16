Graeme Lee sheds light on Hartlepool United man Gavan Holahan’s omission vs Tranmere Rovers
Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has said Gavan Holahan’s omission from the matchday squad vs Tranmere Rovers was down to the strength of the Pools’ squad at the moment.
The Pools picked up a third consecutive League Two win on Tuesday night, defeating promotion hopefuls Tranmere Rovers 1-0 at Victoria Park.
An own-goal from Peter Clarke just before half time was the difference maker as Hartlepool United rose to 14th place, putting them eight points away from the play-off spots with 16 games remaining.
One notable absentee from Hartlepool United’s matchday squad was Irish midfielder Holohan. The 30-year-old hasn’t played in a League Two game since the 1-1 draw with Stevenage last month and now, Pools boss Lee has shed light on the decision behind Holohan’s omission.
As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Lee has said he made the tough decision to omit the former Hull City youngster because of the current strength of his squad, saying:
“We’ve got a big squad and I’ve got to make decisions which aren’t going to please everyone, unfortunately.
“Tonight Gavan missed out, but that’s the strength of our squad at the moment and I’ve got to make decisions which I think are going to impact each game.”
Lee went on to insist that Holohan’s absence was not because of transfer interest.
Moving forward…
Having picked up a third consecutive win, Hartlepool United will be determined to maintain their form as they bid to make a late charge for the play-off spots.
They face another tough test this weekend though, with Sutton United making the trip up to Victoria Park.
Matt Gray’s side have launched a surprise push for automatic promotion this season and sit in 5th place as it stands. However, they are without a win in four League Two games and lost to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night, so Hartlepool United will be keen to condemn them to a fifth game without a win.