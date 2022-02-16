Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has said Gavan Holahan’s omission from the matchday squad vs Tranmere Rovers was down to the strength of the Pools’ squad at the moment.

The Pools picked up a third consecutive League Two win on Tuesday night, defeating promotion hopefuls Tranmere Rovers 1-0 at Victoria Park.

An own-goal from Peter Clarke just before half time was the difference maker as Hartlepool United rose to 14th place, putting them eight points away from the play-off spots with 16 games remaining.

One notable absentee from Hartlepool United’s matchday squad was Irish midfielder Holohan. The 30-year-old hasn’t played in a League Two game since the 1-1 draw with Stevenage last month and now, Pools boss Lee has shed light on the decision behind Holohan’s omission.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Lee has said he made the tough decision to omit the former Hull City youngster because of the current strength of his squad, saying:

“We’ve got a big squad and I’ve got to make decisions which aren’t going to please everyone, unfortunately.