Bolton Wanderers fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Burton Albion last night in a game that saw their unbeaten streak end after seven games.

Ian Evatt’s side started poorly and paid the price. they were down by three in less than 20 minutes courtesy to a John Brayford brace and one from Joe Powell and, despite remaining firm after that, a Dion Charles consolation was the only thing for the travelling Bolton Wanderers fans to celebrate.

The defeat at the Pirelli Stadium has closed the gap between the two sides and Evatt will be hoping it’s nothing more than a blip and he can put another positive run together starting this weekend.

Some Bolton Wanderers fans were surprised when they saw the team sheet as vice-captain Jones was missing from the matchday squad.

The 26-year-old defender has proved to be a consistent part of Evatt’s first choice defence but he has featured heavily so far for Bolton Wanderers this season which explains his absence.

Evatt said after the game:

“We were going to rest Gethin.

“We decided to leave him out tonight, but he’ll be back for Saturday.”

What’s next for Wanderers?

Jones is set to return to action for Bolton Wanderers this weekend in their clash at home against AFC Wimbledon. In a game where the Trotters will be favourites, it would be naive to write off the Dons, who got a solid draw against Sunderland last weekend.

Bolton Wanderers will look to extend their impressive home run and take all three points away this Saturday.

A win for Evatt’s side could re-ignite their unlikely play-off push and with them having the home advantage they will be hoping to make an important return to winning ways.