Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Peterborough United and Reading to play out a 1-1 draw in a “massive game” at the bottom of the Championship.

Peterborough United host Reading on Wednesday night in a huge Championship clash at London Road.

Darren Ferguson’s Posh side are searching for a first win in seven league games, with the club currently sat in 22nd place in the Championship table. Tonight presents the perfect chance to jump out of the relegation zone as a win would see them overtake Reading and move a point ahead of the visitors with a game in hand.

The Royals are on a dreadful run of their own, with their dismal streak of six consecutive losses leaving them at risk of dropping down to League One.

Ahead of the tie, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his prediction for the clash, anticipating a 1-1 draw in a “nervy affair”. He said:

“Peterborough can barely buy a goal at the minute, let alone a win. While Reading have now lost six in a row.

“This is a massive game. 22nd versus 21st, with two points separating the pair. It will be a nervy affair, and I just can’t split them. I’ll go for a draw.”

A must-win for both sides…

Tonight’s game could have huge implications at the bottom of the table.

If Peterborough United are able to take all three points, it would put Paunovic’s Reading into the bottom three while putting themselves out of the relegation zone for the first time since October.

However, if the Royals are able to secure a victory, Posh would be left five points away from safety and in need of a serious turn around in form if they want to stay in the Championship.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 this evening at London Road.