Sam Allardyce has opened up on his time at West Brom which saw him suffer his first relegation in his managerial career.

West Brom appointed Allardyce back in 2020 mid-way through the Premier League campaign, however despite his best efforts and abundance of experience in saving teams from the drop, the Baggies suffered relegation six months later.

Some would say the job was far too big for anyone as Slaven Bilic left the hot seat after securing just one win for the Baggies in a season that saw them finish 13 points adrift.

Speaking about his time at West Brom, Allardyce has made a huge admission that he missed out on what would have been a huge coup for the Baggies.

The former Everton boss admitted that his West Brom side were close to bringing Jesse Lingard to the club in January before fellow Premier League manager David Moyes intercepted the deal at the last minute.

As quoted by Ladbrokes, Allardyce said:

“Moyesy popped up at the last minute and nabbed him.”

The Manchester United attacking midfielder opted for West Ham in a decision that probably proved to be the best one for his career.

“That would have been really good for us,” he added.

“It would have given us an even bigger chance of staying up.”

The statistics would prove that to be true. After joining Moyes’ side, Lingard achieved 14 goal contributions in 16 Premier League appearances in a spell that saw the Hammers defy the odds time and time again.



What could’ve been for the Baggies?

West Brom are currently struggling and sit 9th in the Championship after a poor run saw them fall out of the automatic spots and play-offs.

Steve Bruce has come in and he is looking to steady the ship and secure a top-six spot and ultimately confirm West Brom’s bounce back to the Premier League.