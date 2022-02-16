Peterborough United host Reading this evening in a crucial clash at the bottom of the Championship table.

Both sides will be determined to collect all three points in a game that could have huge implications at the bottom of the table.

Heading into the game, Peterborough United are without a win in seven Championship games, leaving them in 22nd place and two points away from safety. However, they have a huge chance to jump out of the relegation zone against Reading tonight.

The Royals are also on a rotten run of form, with their dismal streak the only reason Peterborough United haven’t been cut adrift just yet. Veljko Paunovic’s side are just outside the relegation zone in 21st, but they have played a game more than Darren Ferguson’s side, so tonight’s clash will be huge.

Peterborough United team news

Thankfully for Posh, there are no fresh injury problems to report after their 1-0 loss to Preston North End at the weekend.

While Mark Beevers, Jack Taylor and Dan Butler all remain sidelined, young defender Ronnie Edwards could make his return to action after missing the defeat to Ryan Lowe’s side last Saturday.

Predicted XI

(4-2-2-2)

Benda

Thompson

Kent

Edwards

Coulson

Fuchs

Norburn

Poku

Brown

Clarke-Harris

Marriott

Although this is a formation Peterborough United haven’t deployed this season, Ferguson’s side simply have to win tonight, and taking the game to Reading and getting the fans on side with an energetic, attacking performance could be pivotal.

The earlier mentioned Edwards is only a possible returnee though, so Josh Knight could maintain his place in the starting XI.

The crucial clash between the two sides kicks off at 19:45 tonight.