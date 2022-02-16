Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said Bradley Dack needs to show more intensity and must get more minutes under his belt before coming back into first-team contention.

After suffering a second cruel ACL injury last season, attacking midfielder Dack is closing in on a long-awaited return to first-team action for Blackburn Rovers.

The 28-year-old has picked up some game time for Rovers’ U23 side in recent weeks, scoring one and laying on an assist in his return game as Mike Sheron’s youngsters thumped Brighton and Hove Albion U23s 6-0 earlier this month.

Understandably, fans are keen to see Dack back in first-team contention sooner rather than later.

However, Mowbray has insisted there will be no rushing Dack back despite Blackburn Rovers’ clamour for more goal threat.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray stated that he needs to see more “high intensity” from the former Gillingham star, adding that he feels he needs to see Dack play “a couple of 90 minutes” before bringing him back into the side. He said:

“As I said a couple of weeks ago, I don’t want to put Bradley Dack’s future in doubt because we’re rushing to get a goalscorer on the pitch.

“I still see him carrying it a little bit, I need to see him flowing across the ground.

“I know he does the distance numbers pretty good but he has to show me some high intensity, that he can run over there and sprint to put a block in, as well as the brilliance he has.

“I don’t sit here thinking ‘a week or 10 days’, I’m thinking he needs to play a couple of 90 minutes and I have to watch him.”

A welcome boost

Blackburn Rovers have had their fair share of injury struggles over the course of this season, so having a key player like Dack return from a long-term injury at this stage of the campaign will be a huge boost.

Dack has been a crucial player for Rovers since his arrival and it’s a testament to the club and all the players that they’ve managed to get themselves into the fight for automatic promotion despite his absence.

If Dack can get firing before the end of the campaign it will be a huge boost to Rovers’ promotion bid. However, after two long-term absences through ACL injuries, you can’t blame Mowbray for his approach to Dack’s return to first-team action.