Burton Albion seemingly walked over Bolton Wanderers last night in a game that will have shocked most.

Ian Evatt’s side, who were on a run of seven League One games without defeat, were stunned and caught very much flat-footed against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion side.

The Brewers were three up within 18 minutes and a late consolation goal from Dion Charles wasn’t enough to stop the home side from taking maximum points, securing a 3-1 home win.

The win from Burton Albion has closed the gap between them and the visitors to two points, snapping their three-game winless streak while bringing an end to Bolton Wanderers’ unbeaten run.

Here we look at which three Burton Albion players stood out in their triumph against Bolton Wanderers…

Conor Shaughnessy – Whoscored rating 7.52

The central defender was able to bag himself an assist last night in one of three goal contributions which came from defenders for Burton Albion.

He proved a vital part of the Brewers’ defence, remaining strong for large parts of the game and further showing he is a player who is only getting better.

Joe Powell – Whoscored rating 8.56

The ever-consistent attacking midfielder was able to assist one of Burton’s goals, as well as getting on the scoresheet himself.

Powell was heavily involved before his substitution in the 85th minute, having more touches of the ball than anyone bar Thomas Hamer.

John Brayford – Whoscored rating 9.05

Burton captain Brayford put in a man-of-the-match performance at the centre of Burton Albion’s back three last night. The Brewers veteran scored twice in the space of four minutes.

Whilst Brayford’s performance was superb, he will probably be disappointed Dion Charles ruined his clean sheet minutes before the full-time whistle.