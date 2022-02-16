Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said he started Billy Sharp on the bench against Hull City to give him a break as they bid to keep him fit for the run-in.

The veteran striker remains a key player for Sheffield United, with his form under Heckingbottom’s management showing he still has an important role to play at Bramall Lane.

Sharp has netted 12 goals and laid on six assists in 33 games across all competitions, with seven of those goals coming in his last 11 games for the Blades.

However, the striker was left on the bench for the first time since November on Tuesday night as Sheffield United drew 0-0 with Hull City.

Now, Heckingbottom has opened up on the decision to start Sharp on the bench.

As quoted by The Star, the Blades boss insisted that he needs to keep the striker “firing on all cylinders”, taking the decision to drop him as they look to keep him fit and ready for the run-in.

Here’s what he had to say:

“With the workload he’s been going through, we need to keep Billy fit and firing on all cylinders.

“We need Billy to be right at his peak if we are going to achieve what we want to achieve.

“So that, and the fact that Hull City are down towards the bottom of the aerial duel stats in the division, persuaded us to do something a little bit different and give Billy a break.”

Looking ahead…

After back-to-back goalless draws against Huddersfield Town and Hull City. Sheffield United’s surge up the table has slowed slightly. However, they remain firmly among the pack chasing for a play-off finish and will still fancy their chances of breaking into the top-six.

Next up is a second consecutive home clash against Swansea City.

The Swans have picked up two wins in their last three games but results have been inconsistent, leaving Russell Martin’s side in 16th place with 16 games remaining.