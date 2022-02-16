Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said it was only fair to sell Korede Adedoyin to Accrington Stanley to give him the game time he desires.

Ahead of the January transfer window, it was reported that Adedoyin could leave Sheffield Wednesday on a temporary basis in a bid to pick up game time away from Hillsborough.

However, the former Everton youngster ended up leaving permanently, joining the Owls’ League One rivals Accrington Stanley.

The two sides face off on Wednesday night and now, Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore has shed light on the decision to sanction a permanent move for Adedoyin.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Owls boss has said “it was right” to let the 21-year-old leave as he looks to get more senior game time. Here’s what Moore had to say:

“I thought it was the right opportunity for him.

“He is at the age where he needs to go and play football. We didn’t want to stand in his way. He was probably fifth or sixth in line (to play) and it is unfair keeping players in for the sake of it. Accrington showed an interest in him and we thought it was right for him to go and play football.

“It is good to see him playing football for them.”

Adedoyin’s time with Accrington Stanley so far

Since linking up with John Coleman’s side, Adedoyin has already played as many games for Stanley this season as he had for Sheffield Wednesday. The young forward played three times in the EFL Trophy for Moore, and he has already made three League One appearances at the Wham Stadium.

Adedoyin make a good impression off the bench in Accrington Stanley’s 1-0 loss to Rotherham United, earning him a start in the last two games.

He has been involved as Coleman’s men have picked up two impressive wins, defeating promotion hopefuls Oxford United 2-0 before thumping relegation candidates Crewe Alexandra 4-1.