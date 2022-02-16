Bournemouth youngster Tarik Gidaree has completed a loan move to non-league club Wimborne Town, it has been confirmed.

The 18-year-old defender has been a regular in Bournemouth’s youth set-up this season, making his way into a senior matchday squad for the first time too.

Gidaree was named among the substitutes as the Cherries faced Yeovil Town in the FA Cup Third Round, running away 3-1 winners.

Now, in a bid to give the youngster more experience of first-team football, Bournemouth have sent Gidaree out on loan.

As confirmed on the non-league clubs’ official Twitter, Wimborne Town have recruited the young full-back on a temporary basis. Gidaree joins the club on a loan deal until the end of the season, coming in to bolster their options at full-back and to give him a shot at regular first-team football away from Bournemouth.

🖋️ We're delighted to announce the signing of Tarik Gidaree from @AFCB_Academy. The 19 year old full back joins us for the remainder of the season. Welcome Tarik! #UpTheMagpies. pic.twitter.com/qbgrZkBzrZ — Wimborne Town FC (@WimborneTownFC) February 15, 2022

Wimborne Town ply their trade in the Southern Premier League South, a division where they sit in 21st place – eight points adrift of 20th placed Kings Langley and two points ahead of bottom-placed Merthyr Town.

In the meantime…

While Gidaree heads out on loan to pick up more senior game time, Scott Parker will be looking to maintain Bournemouth’s push for a return to the Premier League.

After a blip in form, the Cherries have now won three Championship games in a row, leaving them four points ahead of a faltering Blackburn Rovers with two games in hand. A push for the title is still on the cards, with Fulham six points ahead at the top, but Bournemouth will have to hope Marco Silva’s side start to drop some points over the final weeks and months of the season.